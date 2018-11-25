Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times

25 November 2018 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Nov. 25.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
WB ready to help Azerbaijan reform labor market (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:06
Statement: Overlooking Karabakh conflict is harmful for reputation of EaP CSF
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:25
MFA: Sahakyan’s visit to Russia undermining efforts to advance negotiation process on Karabakh conflict
Politics 00:12
Warm meeting with Veniamin Smekhov at Gazelli House in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 24 November 18:01
Passenger traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan up - Civil Aviation Committee
Tourism 24 November 14:59
EU talks on Azerbaijan’s participation at Eastern Partnership meeting
Politics 24 November 10:33
Latest
Fire causes abrupt network blackout in Seoul and adjacent city
Other News 10:22
UN Security Council condemns attack on Chinese consulate, terrorist bombing in Pakistan
China 09:36
Four Finns among five killed in private plane crash in Zimbabwe
Other News 08:35
WB ready to help Azerbaijan reform labor market (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:06
'All will stay in Mexico': Trump threatens to close Southern US border
US 07:10
On Black Friday, more US shoppers chose the computer over the mall
US 05:35
5.8-magnitude quake hits 261 km SW of Riverton, New Zealand: USGS
World 04:43
FM Zarif: Iran can resume nuclear enrichment anytime
Nuclear Program 03:45
PM May says UK will always stand by Gibraltar
Europe 02:43