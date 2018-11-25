Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Nov. 25.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

