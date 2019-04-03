Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict - threat to region

3 April 2019 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat to the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Washington.

“The situation in the South Caucasus as a whole also poses a threat to the entire region,” Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

He stressed that Turkey stands for the peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

