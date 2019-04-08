Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times

8 April 2019 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 26 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 8, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 April 09:38
Analyst: Upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs has a serious goal
Commentary 6 April 12:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 April 09:45
Azerbaijan Bar Association: ECHR to soon decide on Azerbaijani hostages (Exclusive)
Politics 5 April 15:27
FM Mammadyarov: Why Armenia's soldier serving on Azerbaijan's territory? (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 April 12:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 April 09:18
Latest
U.S. urges immediate halt to military operations in Libya
World 11:43
Honda will stop car production in Turkey after 2021
World 11:38
Modi's party promises 33 percent reservation for women in India's parliament
World 11:33
Iranian exports of industrial, mining products up by 8%
Business 11:29
ADIF to pay compensations to remaining uninsured depositors of GanjaBank
Finance 11:29
Turkish ministry talks construction of logistics center in Kars
Turkey 11:17
Details of drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 11:02
Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 11:02
Only 10% of Iran's packaged saffron exported by country's companies
Business 10:49