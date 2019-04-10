Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times

10 April 2019 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 20 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 10, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hajiyev: Armenia’s illegal activity in Azerbaijani lands harms Karabakh talks (PHOTO)
Politics 9 April 19:20
Azerbaijani MP: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict brings heavy burden on women
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 April 16:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 April 09:18
Turkish, Russian presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus
Turkey 8 April 12:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 April 11:01
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 April 09:38
Latest
Investments in Azerbaijan’s IT sector growing
ICT 09:50
Iran self-sufficient in centrifuge production
Nuclear Program 09:45
TAP to contribute to more competitive environment in European gas market
Oil&Gas 09:37
Iran unveils 114 new nuclear achievements
Nuclear Program 09:30
Double-digit growth expected in Azerbaijan’s IT sector
ICT 09:28
Municipal election results in Istanbul may be annulled - Erdogan
Turkey 09:26
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan on non-destructive & destructive testing
Tenders 09:25
Erdogan: Turkey can get S-400 missile systems earlier than planned
Turkey 09:25
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends concert of famous pianist Denis Matsuev in Heydar Aliyev Palace (PHOTO)
Politics 09:25