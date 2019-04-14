Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times

14 April 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 26 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 14, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 09:37
Where do businessmen prefer to invest in Azerbaijan?
Finance 09:02
Iranian-Azerbaijani railway to facilitate trade turnover
Economy 13 April 21:05
MFA: Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan never been & cannot be subject of discussion
Politics 13 April 17:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 13 April 10:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 13 April 10:38
Latest
China renews blue alert for heavy rain
China 10:29
At least 2 killed in aircraft collision in Nepal's Lukla airport
Other News 10:04
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 09:37
Where do businessmen prefer to invest in Azerbaijan?
Finance 09:02
Death toll from collapse of buildings in Brazil rises to 8
Other News 08:28
Seoul calls for exemption from US auto duties in Washington
US 08:17
Facebook investors desperate to boot Mark Zuckerberg from chairmanship
US 07:35
8 killed, 6 missing as flashflood hits van in Pakistan
Other News 07:15
Italian PM says gov't united on Libya crisis
Europe 06:24