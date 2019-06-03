Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times

3 June 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 28 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on June 3, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MFA: Armenia should take results-oriented steps in Karabakh conflict settlement
Politics 2 June 13:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 June 09:47
Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Turkey 1 June 10:19
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 June 09:44
Azerbaijan to raise issue of Azerbaijani officer killed by Armenia at int'l organizations
Politics 31 May 14:01
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 May 09:48
Latest
Reclusive Japanese man killed by father who feared he might run amuck
Other News 11:15
Large-scale rallies to be held in Istanbul
Turkey 11:00
Executive director: IGB is fundamental for development of gas market in Bulgaria
Oil&Gas 10:52
Investments in cement manufacturing in Uzbekistan increase
Economy 10:38
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak expands export network
Economy 10:33
China's Huawei to sell undersea cable business, buyer's exchange filing shows
Other News 10:33
Iran, China to implement 2 major projects in Araz Free Zone
Economy 10:22
Time announced for FID on new BP-SOCAR petrochemical complex in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:06
Official rate: Prices of 22 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Iran 10:00