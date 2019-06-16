Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times

16 June 2019 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on June 16, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s car industry leading in non-oil sector
Economy 15 June 22:00
Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports
Economy 15 June 14:15
Top 5 trade partners of Azerbaijan
Economy 15 June 14:01
Kazakhstan launches rig transportation to Baku, Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15 June 12:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 11:04
Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 15 June 08:00
Latest
Libyan eastern air force attacks military store in Tripoli, kills 9
Other News 09:19
Car accident leaves 8 people dead in Russia’s Voronezh region
Russia 08:30
Trump refutes media reports about increased number of US cyberattacks on Russia
US 07:30
Bank deposits keep increasing in Azerbaijani regions
Economy 07:00
Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down
China 06:20
Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy
Iran 05:28
7-magnitude quake struck Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand
World 04:41
India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
Other News 03:36
Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war
Arab World 02:40