Armenia/Azerbaijan: ICRC facilitates handover of Azerbaijani and Armenian nationals

28 June 2019 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

An Azerbaijani and an Armenian citizen were repatriated today in an operation carried out with support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The handover took place on the road between the Armenian town of Ijevan and the Azerbaijani town of Gazakh at the international border. The Azerbaijani citizen crossed the international border into Armenia on 16 March 2019, and the Armenian crossed the international border into Azerbaijan on 20 June 2017.

Acting as a neutral intermediary, the ICRC facilitated the repatriation in conjunction with the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities. The ICRC visited the persons throughout the detention in Armenia and Azerbaijan respectively as well as before they were sent back to their countries to assess their treatment and the conditions in which they were being held.

Based on its mandate under the Geneva Conventions, the ICRC has been carrying out humanitarian work in the region related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since 1992.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New insurance products to be introduced in Azerbaijan
Business 16:14
New risk insurance mechanisms to be created in Azerbaijan
Business 14:05
Qatari environment minister invited to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 13:56
UNEC will cooperate with Azerbaijani scientists working in United States (PHOTO)
Society 13:43
IMF: Some Azerbaijani banks return to profitability
Economy 13:35
IMF forecasts Azerbaijan’s oil sector to grow
Oil&Gas 13:30
Latest
New insurance products to be introduced in Azerbaijan
Business 16:14
Kazakhstan, China may build networks of gas stations in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:12
Greek Fund opens tender for purchase of stake in Athens International Airport
Tenders 16:01
Kazakh banking sector sees decrease of assets
Finance 15:50
Georgia to benefit from new agricultural program
Economy 15:47
European shares move higher ahead of pivotal G20 meeting
Other News 15:43
Iran needs to develop employment in current situation – Larijani
Iran 15:39
Uzbekistan signs agreements with Russian companies
Economy 15:29
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase building supplies via tender
Tenders 15:29