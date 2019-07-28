Armenian side continues provocations against border combat positions of Azerbaijan

28 July 2019 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The Armenian side continues its provocations against the border combat positions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, located on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 09:00 AM the enemy snipers fired at the fighting positions in several directions and military vehicles of the Azerbaijani Army moving in the opposite direction.

The firing points of the enemy snipers were silenced by response fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
BSTDB to issue first tranche of manat bonds on August 1
Finance 17:21
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC to attract construction services
Tenders 17:13
International Bank of Azerbaijan to attract repair services via tender
Tenders 17:13
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender to attract services in Astara
Tenders 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender to attract services in Aghsu
Tenders 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender for construction of agropark in Goranboy
Tenders 17:07
Latest
Joint AU-Somali offensive kills 3 al-Shabab militants
Other News 18:31
Blast in Afghan capital Kabul injures at least six
Other News 17:51
BSTDB to issue first tranche of manat bonds on August 1
Finance 17:21
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC to attract construction services
Tenders 17:13
International Bank of Azerbaijan to attract repair services via tender
Tenders 17:13
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender to attract services in Astara
Tenders 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender to attract services in Aghsu
Tenders 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Economy OJSC announces tender for construction of agropark in Goranboy
Tenders 17:07
State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 17:04