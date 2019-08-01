Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 17 times

1 August 2019 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 17 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on August 1, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions onwithdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

