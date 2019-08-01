Zakharova expresses concern about aggravation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

1 August 2019 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Rising tensions are contrary to the recent agreements on the observance of the ceasefire regime in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports on Aug. 1.

"We are really concerned about the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” she said. “Rising tensions are contrary to the recent agreements on the observance of the ceasefire regime and the stated intentions to reach the conflict settlement by political means."

"We proceed from the fact that further escalation is unacceptable. We urge the parties to the conflict to show restraint, abandon the use of force and take measures aimed at stabilizing the situation,” she added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions onwithdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

