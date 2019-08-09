Azerbaijani FM decides on 3 Ukrainian citizens who illegally visited Nagorno-Karabakh region

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Ukrainian citizens, the board member of “Federation National Dance League” (FNDL) of Ukraine Gennadiy Khavkin and two other members of the Federation Igor Yaremenko and Timofei Chernenko, addressed an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, asking not to be included to the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

In the letter, president of FNDL Marina Kurbanaliyeva and the above-mentioned members of the Federation expressing their sincere regrets for the visit, reaffirmed their full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations and pointed out that their visit to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia was not intentional. Meanwhile, they attested that would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

The appeals by Gennadiy Khavkin, Igor Yaremenko and Timofei Chernenko were appropriately considered and the decision was taken not to add their names to the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

