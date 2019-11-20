Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 19-Nov. 20

20 November 2019 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 23 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Nov. 20, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using large caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US is committed to helping reach negotiated peaceful settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ambassador
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 20:10
Head of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno Karabakh meets with American Jewish Committee members (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 15:06
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Nov. 18-Nov. 19
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 09:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times on Nov. 17-Nov. 18
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 November 09:37
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 16-Nov. 17
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 November 09:39
Azerbaijani Karabakh community talks restoration of tolerant environment in Karabakh
Politics 16 November 12:07
Latest
Iran should introduce preferential tariff for trade with some countries
Business 10:04
Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
US 10:04
Emirates close to buying 30 Boeing 787 in fleet compromise deal
Arab World 10:03
In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit
Europe 10:03
Iran to export tomato paste to Russia
Business 09:51
Worley and Uzbekistan may open joint engineering center
Oil&Gas 09:43
Iran's gasoline price rise aims to reform structures
Oil&Gas 09:38
Coal mine accident traps 11 in east China
China 08:43
Russia, China to present plan on easing tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 08:11