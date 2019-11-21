Matviyenko: Parties to Karabakh conflict must show restraint in order to find effective solution

21 November 2019 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Parties to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must show restraint in order to find an effective solution to the problem, Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said Nov. 21 at a meeting with Armenian Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan in St. Petersburg as part of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly events, Trend reports referring to TASS news agency.

Matviyenko noted that Russia, as part of OSCE activities, is helping to resolve the Karabakh problem.

“The situation is calm in the region, but we are concerned about the rhetoric that doesn’t contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere in the search for a solution to the Karabakh problem,” the chairperson noted. “It seems to me that it is necessary to be more restrained in order to find a compromise solution and move forward, because both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan, people want peace and a normal life for development. We will do everything to effectively fulfill the role of a mediator.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian expert forecasts oil production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Commentary 19:07
Iran exports 38 electricity consumption optimizers to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18:47
Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication announces grant competition
Finance 18:15
Zakharova: Format of Karabakh talks should be determined by sides of negotiations
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:09
Chairman of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region meets with Turkish deputy FM
Politics 18:02
Revenues from privatization exceed expected amount by 10% in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:22
Latest
Foreign investments in Iran increase by over 30%
Business 19:23
Impact of rising gasoline prices on inflation to be about 4% - Iran’s Central Bank
Business 19:18
Russian expert forecasts oil production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Commentary 19:07
Iran’s rice imports decline, butter imports grow
Business 19:05
Kazakhstan, US agree on Central Asia regional energy market creation
Oil&Gas 19:01
Iran exports 38 electricity consumption optimizers to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18:47
Turkmenistan eyes to launch second artificial satellite into outer space
Turkmenistan 18:37
Italy to facilitate creation of JVs in Uzbekistan
Business 18:19
Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication announces grant competition
Finance 18:15