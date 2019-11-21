Matviyenko: Parties to Karabakh conflict must show restraint in order to find effective solution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Parties to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must show restraint in order to find an effective solution to the problem, Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said Nov. 21 at a meeting with Armenian Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan in St. Petersburg as part of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly events, Trend reports referring to TASS news agency.

Matviyenko noted that Russia, as part of OSCE activities, is helping to resolve the Karabakh problem.

“The situation is calm in the region, but we are concerned about the rhetoric that doesn’t contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere in the search for a solution to the Karabakh problem,” the chairperson noted. “It seems to me that it is necessary to be more restrained in order to find a compromise solution and move forward, because both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan, people want peace and a normal life for development. We will do everything to effectively fulfill the role of a mediator.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news