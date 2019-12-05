Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs held meeting in Bratislava

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial meeting in Bratislava with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs lasted more than 3 hours and a half and the sides had a broad exchange of views, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, the sides discussed the current situation, as well as the ways of future peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"The Ministers agreed to continue the negotiations and hold the next meeting at the beginning of the year 2020,"the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

