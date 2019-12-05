Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs held meeting in Bratislava

5 December 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial meeting in Bratislava with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs lasted more than 3 hours and a half and the sides had a broad exchange of views, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the report, the sides discussed the current situation, as well as the ways of future peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"The Ministers agreed to continue the negotiations and hold the next meeting at the beginning of the year 2020,"the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs gets underway
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 22:30
Azerbaijan to establish cooperation with Lithuania within TRACECA
Business 4 December 21:50
Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan take many positive steps to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 4 December 18:31
Lavrov’s statement is consistent with that of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 18:07
Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan
Finance 4 December 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed Hajigabul, Naftalan executives (PHOTO)
Politics 4 December 17:17
Latest
Pentagon Denies Report Alleging Additional 14,000 US Troops to Middle East
US 06:55
At least 3 civilians hurt, 2 critically in shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
World 06:04
NATO must respond to Ankara’s S-400 purchase, find Way to deploy US systems in Turkey
World 04:49
Johnson says Britain can soon stop talking about Brexit if he wins vote
Europe 02:52
U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran
US 01:53
Israeli police accuse two men of plotting terror attack in Jerusalem for Daesh
Israel 00:58
Gas explosion collapses three-story building in Polish ski resort
Europe 00:13
Mortar attack by militants in Syria's Aleppo province kills 8 children
Arab World 4 December 23:54
Clashes break out near presidential palace in Libyan capital
Arab World 4 December 23:01