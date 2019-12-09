Ambassador: France is committed to its role in OSCE Minsk Group

9 December 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

France is committed to its role in the OSCE Minsk Group, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross said during a round table discussion on the fight against gender-based violence, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that the parties are negotiating for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Azerbaijan is interested in continuing these negotiations.

"We understand that people have suffered adversities in this conflict. France is committed to its role in the OSCE Minsk Group," Zacharie Gross said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

