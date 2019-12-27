Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region talks work done this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Samir Ali - Trend:

One year has passed since the formation of the new board of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports Dec. 27 from the meeting of the community board.

Head of the community Tural Ganjaliyev delivered a detailed report on the work done over the past year and the implemented projects.

“The Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region kept in the spotlight international relations, the information and analytical sphere, relations with public and media structures, activities in social networks, events in Azerbaijan and other important issues,” said the community head.

“One of the main goals of holding regular meetings with international organizations was to bring to their attention the position of the community on various issues,” Ganjaliyev added. “From this point of view, meetings with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, with ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, including meetings in Baku representative offices of the EU, the Council of Europe, the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross were of great importance.”

The community head said that it was useful to participate in the Conference on the Rights of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons during the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in 2019 in Warsaw. He also noted as productive the visits by the community delegations to Los Angeles, the US, Ankara, and Brussels, which is considered the political center of Europe.

Further, the members of the board shared their opinion on the work done during the year.

