Khankendi - 28 years of occupation

28 December 2019 00:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Twenty eight years have passed since the occupation of Khankendi city of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenian invaders occupied Nagorno-Karabakh’s center Khankendi and its Kerkijahan settlement, which had significant strategic importance for the city and surrounding areas, in 1991. Khankendi turned out fully occupied after the capture of the Kerkijahan settlement on December 28.

Defense of Kerkijahan was organized by self-defense units formed of villagers, the newly established group of military police and the National Army of Azerbaijan. As a result of Armenians’ attack with military vehicles and heavy weapons, those who defended Kerkijahan had to retreat. Azerbaijani families who had suffered Armenia’s attacks left Khankendi and took refuge in Aghdam, Shusha, Khojaly, and other neighboring areas of the country.

As a result of the occupation of Kerkijahan by the Armenian armed groups, 34 of 1,796 habitants of the village, including three women and two children, were killed and more than 150 people were wounded. Armenian troops destroyed two schools, a kindergarten, library, club, ATS, 10 shops, a hospital, 15 production facilities, etc.

Unlike most other cities in Azerbaijan, Khankendi was one of the youngest cities of the country. Archives say that the city was founded at the end of the 18th century by Karabakh khans. At first, it was a settlement for resting of khan’s family members and his inner circle. Therefore, the area was called ‘Khanin kendi’ (Khan’s village) and then its name was transformed into ‘Khankendi.’

In the 20th century, Khankendi became one of the industrial and cultural centers of Azerbaijan. Modern enterprises were built in the city, and by the end of the Soviet period in Azerbaijan, a famous silk combine, shoe, carpet and sewing factories, dairy plant, winery and dozens of smaller enterprises were operating in Khankendi. Products of the electrotechnical plant, furniture factory, building materials combine and asphalt plant gained popularity in Azerbaijan and beyond.

Today, after more than a quarter-century have passed since the occupation of Khankendi, Azerbaijani internally displaced people still wait for the return to their native places. Regrettably, their desire remains unnoticed by the world community – Armenia keeps ignoring four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions.

Azerbaijan tries to resolve the conflict as soon as possible, while the aggressor Armenia does the opposite by making every effort to preserve the status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh. Currently, 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territories remain under Armenian occupation and over 1 million of refugees and IDPs have to live far away from their homes in hope of returning there someday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MFA: Only government - security guarantor of whole population of Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 October 16:16
Young Azerbaijani girl drives pro-Armenian Pozner into corner (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 October 21:50
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh expresses protest to US Congress
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 October 20:59
Head of Azerbaijani community: Conflict with Armenia underway on all platforms
Commentary 11 October 17:28
MFA: Australia unequivocally supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Politics 24 July 19:12
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 July 09:40
Latest
Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets
Arab World 00:42
Brazil's Lula faces new indiction for corruption
Other News 27 December 23:31
Two die after alleged drug overdose at Asia's biggest music festival in Goa
World 27 December 22:41
Oil edges up to three-month highs
Oil&Gas 27 December 21:39
Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes holiday gifts to low-income families (PHOTO)
Society 27 December 20:47
Biggest industrial facility in Azerbaijan to expand varieties of metal products
Business 27 December 20:47
Iran's relations with China suffer because of FATF-related issue
Business 27 December 20:41
Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center to buy insurance for clients via tender
Tenders 27 December 20:33
Shares of two petrochemical companies to be offered at Tehran Stock Exchange
Oil&Gas 27 December 20:25