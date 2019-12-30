Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec.29-Dec.30

30 December 2019 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 22 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Dec. 30, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces were using large caliber machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Dec.27-Dec.28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 December 09:24
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region talks work done this year
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 15:03
Azerbaijani community of Karabakh says it always ready to meet with Armenian side
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 13:31
Tural Ganjaliev: Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev should be transferred to Azerbaijani side
Politics 27 December 12:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times on Dec.26-Dec.27
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 09:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Dec.25-Dec.26
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 December 09:20
Latest
Georgia increases export of fruits and nuts
Business 11:11
Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 11:00
Overview of main events of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank in 2019
Finance 10:52
Turkmengaz State Concern extends tender for gas infrastructure modernization
Tenders 10:47
Azerbaijan, Russia buy cotton yarn in Turkmenistan
Business 10:47
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30
Finance 10:40
Turkmen State Oil Concern extends tender to buy pipes and metal-roll
Tenders 10:38
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30
Finance 10:23
Epsilon increases gas production at Doya Khatun field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:00