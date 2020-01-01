Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec.31-Yan.1

1 January 2020 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Yan.1

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Dec. 30, Trend reports.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times on Dec.30-Dec.31
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 December 2019 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec.29-Dec.30
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 December 2019 09:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Dec.27-Dec.28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 December 2019 09:24
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region talks work done this year
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 2019 15:03
Azerbaijani community of Karabakh says it always ready to meet with Armenian side
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 2019 13:31
Tural Ganjaliev: Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev should be transferred to Azerbaijani side
Politics 27 December 2019 12:45
Latest
Twelve dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires
Other News 10:11
62,000 arrests made over drug trafficking in Colombia in 2019
Other News 08:43
Trump says he does not want, nor foresee, war with Iran
US 08:04
Pompeo hopes North Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'
US 07:25
WhatsApp to suspend services on certain devices in 2020
Other News 06:46
U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
US 05:45
Chinese FM holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister
China 05:02
Let's get Brexit done and end division in 2020, Johnson tells Britons
Europe 04:05
North Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future
Other News 03:19