Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.1 - Feb.2

2 February 2020 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 23 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Feb. 2, Trend reports.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Jan. 31 - Feb.1
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 February 11:10
US Ambassador talks on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Geneva
Politics 31 January 13:12
Political analyst: Armenian PM’s actions at odds with efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict
Politics 31 January 12:03
Baku Network: Armenian PM lets down OSCE MG co-chairs by making populist statements
Politics 31 January 10:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Jan. 30-31
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 January 09:39
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss possible next steps to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 January 21:05
Latest
Two dead, two injured in Florida church shooting: police
US 10:09
Poland evacuates citizens from virus-stricken Hubei Province
Europe 09:30
Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
Other News 08:56
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 08:12
Japanese warship departs for Gulf of Oman to protect commercial vessels
Other News 07:26
Australia's capital on fire alert as smoke and dust trigger health warnings
Other News 06:43
At famed Mexican butterfly reserve, second worker found dead
Other News 05:57
Second migrant caravan leaves Honduras en route to U.S.
US 04:52
China's Hubei province reports rise in coronavirus deaths to 294
China 04:03