Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed in Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

Trend:

The units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime on the front line, have once again committed a provocation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Feb. 15.

The serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Seymur Alasgarov, was killed by an enemy shot.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses its deep condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr.

The Armenian side bears the entire responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the front line.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.