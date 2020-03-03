Russian authorities restrict entry for Karabakh separatists to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Russian authorities decided to restrict entry for Karabakh separatists Masis Mayilyan and Samvel Babayan to Russia for five years, Trend reports on March 3 referring to the Armenian media.

“This information was disseminated in the evening of March 2,” the message said. “This information was not officially confirmed or refuted for the media outlets due to the late time.”

“The decision is based on political and, perhaps, legal grounds,” the report said.

