Deputy Prime Minister: So-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh are not and will not be recognized (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 12:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

While the world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic, the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh held the so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections", Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) said, Trend reports.

“They suffered a political collapse once again. One of the reasons is that all the so-called 'elections' organized by the unrecognized separatist regime have not been recognized by any state and are not being recognized. We have witnessed this for many years,” Ahmadov said.

“Another reason for holding the so-called “elections” on March 31 by the separatist regime is related to worldwide concern over the spread of coronavirus infection. Earlier, some states declared non-recognition of the so-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh. Now, these states could not pay due attention to this process because of the epidemiological situation,” the deputy prime minister noted.

“The so-called "elections" were held by an unknown regime that no one had seen and does not want to see. No one heard or even wanted to hear about it. It is unlikely that this failure would affect "the pride" of the separatists, because the Armenian nationalists and separatists have always looked for an opportunity to carry out their dirty deeds. In this, they have no equal. In carrying out their activities, they could not and did not miss the fact that the whole world was distracted to fight against coronavirus. But, as always, their vile behavior will backfire on them," Ahmadov concluded.