Azerbaijan's State Border Service talks another provocation of Armenian armed forces (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

Starting from 12:25 (GMT +4) on April 1, Armenian armed forces have shelled at border-fighting posts near the villages of Mezem and Gushchu Ayrim in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan, at military and civilian vehicles moving along the highway in this direction, as well as at citizens engaged in economic activities, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan State Border Service.

Intensive shelling of the border points of Azerbaijan have been carried out by Armenian units deployed near the village of Kirans of the Ijevan region of Armenia, that were using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

As a result of the shelling, military and civilian vehicles have been damaged.

The enemy’s provocation has been prevented. The combat positions of the Armenian armed forces have been suppressed by the return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.