Canada doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Canada doesn’t recognize the so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports citing a message on Twitter page of Canadian embassy in Turkey.

“Canada supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and doesn’t recognize the so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 31,” reads the message.

Such so-called “elections” undermine efforts, including by the OSCE Minsk Group, to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the embassy.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.