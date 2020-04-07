First coronavirus infection case revealed in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7
Trend:
The first coronavirus infection case has been recorded in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, Trend reports, referring to the Armenian media outlets.
The media reported that one of the two persons previously isolated has tested coronavirus-positive. The infected patient was hospitalized as early as on April 2.
