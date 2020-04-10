Pakistan doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10

The so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” held on March 31, 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied territory of Azerbaijan, are clear violation of international norms, Aisha Farooqui, spokeswoman of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports citing Brinkwire.

It constitutes a clear breach of international law and UN Security Council resolutions, she added.

“It is taken as an attempt by Armenia to hamper the ongoing negotiation process for finding a lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful means,” said Farooqui.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.