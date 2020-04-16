Switzerland considers so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh null and void

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Switzerland considers the so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh null and void, Trend reports citing the note sent by Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

“Switzerland reiterated its full support to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Reacting to the so-called “elections” in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in its Note Verbal stated that it considers these so-called “elections” null and void,” reads the message from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.