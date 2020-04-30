Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 April 2020 10:18 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 24 times, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on April 30.

The Armenian armed forces were using sniper rifles and mortars of different calibers.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

