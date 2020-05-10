Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions.
