Jordan senator strongly condemns recent provocation of Armenian armed forces (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The Head of Jordan-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group, Senator Marvan Abdulhalim an-Namr Al-Hamud has sharply condemned the recent provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports on July 21 referring to Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

According to Zumrud Dadasheva, chairperson of the Jordan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, the senator in his appeal strongly condemned the artillery strikes of the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s military facilities and residential settlements near the state border with Armenia, which resulted in the death of Azerbaijani army officials and a civilian.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the families of martyrs and the Azerbaijani people, the senator wished the wounded people soonest recovery.

He stressed once again that the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan supports the territorial integrity of independent Azerbaijan and recognizes Nagorno Karabakh as the ancestral territory and integral part of Azerbaijan.

The senator also added that the group headed by him will always support Azerbaijan's position. He called on the occupying country Armenia to stop military aggression and not to aggravate the situation in the region.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.