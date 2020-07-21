Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan, gets two soldiers wounded in retaliation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The situation on the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to remain tense, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told Trend.

“By the use of small arms, the enemy is violating the ceasefire in various directions of the front. The activity of Armenians on the front line is adequately and immediately suppressed by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces," said the official.

Dargahli said that as a result of preventive measures taken, two servicemen of the Armenian army were severely wounded.

Previously, Azerbaijan destroyed two Armenian reconnaissance UAVs in the directions of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Tovuz.