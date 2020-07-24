Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan personally responsible for tension in region (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 10:22

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is personally responsible for the tension in the region, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark regarding the Pashinyan’s speech at a government meeting held on July 23.

"The opinions voiced by Pashinyan at this meeting are another blow to the negotiation process, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group," she added.

“By this, the Armenian leadership wants to stop the negotiation process. The speeches and statements made previously by Pashinyan show that Armenia opposes the negotiation process and intends to change the format of the negotiations. However, the format cannot be changed. Attempts by Armenia, the occupying and aggressive country, to set certain conditions for the negotiation process are unacceptable,” Abdullayeva noted.