Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations

The heads of the religious confessions of Azerbaijan appealed to the world community and international organizations, Trend reports on July 24.

The appeal states the following:

"We, the leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan, condemn military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on July 12 in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, constant shelling of civilians, settlements, temples, and call on the world community, religious leaders and international organizations not to remain indifferent to this event, demonstrating the appropriate position.”

“We support international efforts on settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and call on international organizations, including the UN, the OSCE Minsk Group, to join efforts to express an adequate response to crimes against civilians."