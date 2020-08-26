Russian FM: Necessary atmosphere needed for sustainable negotiation process on Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

Trend:

Necessary atmosphere must be ensured for sustainable negotiation process to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the statement during the meeting with the Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on August 26.

"As I understand, all of us are set to continue the settlement process. In this sense, it’s important to provide the necessary atmosphere in order to establish a stable, sustainable process of negotiations, which are not for the sake of negotiations, but, of course, aimed at achieving a peaceful solution of the Karabakh issue,” Lavrov said.

“For our part, both in our national capacity and as one of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, we will do our best to help create such conditions,” he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.