Lavrov: Enough serious basis developed for settlement of Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

Trend:

Enough serious basis was developed for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the statement during the meeting with the Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on August 26.

"I agree that it’s necessary to be guided by the decisions that were adopted by the international community, including the UN Security Council resolutions, which pursued the task of immediately stopping the war at that time, and including, of course, the parameters of the negotiation process developed at subsequent stages with the aim of a peaceful resolution,” he said. “These parameters were developed within the framework of the OSCE, where the Minsk Group was created, which is now co-chaired by Russia, the US and France.”

“Under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, together with the parties - Armenia and Azerbaijan, numerous documents have been developed with varying detalization degree in approaches, but common in their main goal - to solve the problem on the basis of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the OSCE Helsinki Final Act. The basis is quite serious, and it would be sad to lose it," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.