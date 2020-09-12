Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 September 2020 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

Trend:

Immediate actions are required by EU against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh, Peter M. Tase, the US expert in European and Latin American politics, told Trend.

“Dark clouds of regional insecurity and socio-political uncertainty in the outskirts of Europe is being fostered and quickly shaped through the double standard and suspicious silence coming out of Brussels and the heart of Europe. It is an arrogant behaviour on the part of EU and European leaders as they are hiding on the back rooms of Cognac Diplomacy set up by fascist Armenia. Immediate actions are required by EU and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“Brussels is totally at fault and must impose economic sanctions against Armenian authorities and freeze their bank accounts. European Union is in a dangerous geopolitical situation and has come out as a weak alliance against anarchists, fascists coming out of Yerevan and - what is most disturbing - continue to defend the status quo, despite of terrible atrocities and crimes committed by fascist Yerevan against Azerbaijan, its environment and Azerbaijan innocent citizens.

“Armenia is holding hostage the European democracy and its institutions, by installing these Lebanese terrorist groups inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan Republic. OSCE Minsk Group is totally lost and irrelevant, as fascist Armenian leaders are fanning the fire of war. By establishing a new ethnic fabric inside Nagorno-Karabakh, sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia is violating international laws and EU Human Rights Convention,” he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’
Over 50 Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center joined 275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’
Loading Bars
Latest
Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:05
Uzbek Artel resumes trade relations with Afghanistan Business 11:51
Turkmenistan introduces mandatory insurance for passengers of all transport types Transport 11:42
Uzbekistan to produce new generation cotton pickers-transformers Uzbekistan 11:28
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia uses displaced persons from Syria, Lebanon as armed mercenaries Politics 11:24
Turkish energy company to build thermal power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:09
COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 in Georgia Georgia 11:07
Azerbaijani NGOs send appeal to OSCE MG on illegal resettlement of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 10:51
Japan's JICA to fund combined cycle construction at Uzbek thermal power plant Oil&Gas 10:45
Turkmenbashi oil refinery to sign contract with Chinese for equipment purchase Oil&Gas 10:36
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:26
Azerbaijan president congratulates chairman of Russian Children's Fund Politics 10:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:13
French ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission Turkmenistan 10:04
Iranian currency rates for September 12 Finance 09:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 12 Uzbekistan 09:47
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480 Europe 09:47
Shiraz-Boushehr-Asalouyeh railway in Iran to increase cargo transportation Transport 09:45
Iran's auto parts industry suffers, while housing, foreign currency markets emerge Business 09:35
Iran's industrial sector needs investors Business 09:30
MP: Destroying of Azerbaijani historical monuments - element of Armenia's vandalism policy Politics 09:10
Engineering work begins as Turkey looks to deliver gas from Black Sea in 2023 Turkey 08:55
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 08:19
Zarif praises Saint Vincent's principled stance in UNSC Iran 08:07
In-person studies postponed until October 1 in Tbilisi and large cities of Georgia Georgia 08:05
FM Çavuşoğlu underlines cooperation with Senegal on final stop of 3-nation Africa tour Turkey 07:51
Tajikistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Security Cooperation Tajikistan 07:36
Italian municipalities introduce Kazakh-tested platform to track quarantine compliance Business 07:34
China tops Italy's list of non-EU import partners in 2019 Economy 07:22
S.Korea reports 136 more COVID-19 cases, 22,055 in total Other News 06:31
FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London Transport 05:42
Croatia says tourism results in first eight months better than expected Tourism 04:31
Egyptian president hails peace agreement between Bahrain, Israel Arab World 03:19
Canada's industrial product price continuing up Economy 02:25
Egyptian, French leaders discuss regional issues Europe 01:37
At least 50 killed in collapsed gold mine in east Congo Other News 00:49
Russia increases exports of lead products to Turkmenistan Business 11 September 23:58
Schools safest place for children amid pandemic, expert says Turkey 11 September 23:36
Iran participates in China tourism industry exhibition Tourism 11 September 23:25
Teleschool will be fully resumed on September 15 Georgia 11 September 23:15
Kazakhstan, US trade down amid COVID-19 Business 11 September 23:11
Upcoming peace negotiation between gov't, Taliban in Doha raises hope for lasting peace: Afghans Arab World 11 September 22:51
1 killed, 10 injured in explosion in Tehran Iran 11 September 22:18
Trump says Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel Arab World 11 September 21:43
Turkey considers phase 3 testing of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 11 September 21:31
Iran holds exhibition in Uruguay Society 11 September 21:29
Peach export revenues up in Georgia Finance 11 September 21:20
Azerbaijani FM meets with ambassador of Egypt (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 21:03
Azerbaijani MPs examined damage done to Turkish Parliamentary building during coup attempt of 2016 (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 21:01
Lebanese historian: Resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to occupied Azerbaijani territories violates int’l law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 September 20:52
Turkmenistan's Oil Refinery opens tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 11 September 20:05
Georgia reveals number of insured land vehicles Finance 11 September 19:07
Georgia reveals top insurance companies returned premiums to auto insurance customers Finance 11 September 19:07
Iran sets customs duties for exports of milk powder and dairy products Business 11 September 18:52
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry prepares video footage about military units on front line Politics 11 September 18:47
Georgian Geostone exports its products to Australia and China Business 11 September 18:45
Grand National Assembly chairman: Turkey always close to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 18:36
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold interested in cooperation with National Academy of Sciences Business 11 September 18:05
Explosive material found in Beirut port after blast was stored for years Arab World 11 September 18:04
Agrobank to support entrepreneurs in Uzbek region Uzbekistan 11 September 17:56
Lukashenko to visit Moscow for talks with Putin on September 14 Russia 11 September 17:47
Uzbekneftegaz to buy regeneration gas heater unit via tender Tenders 11 September 17:46
Uzbekneftegaz to buy thermocouple set via tender Tenders 11 September 17:46
Kazakhstan resuming air traffic with Kyrgyzstan Business 11 September 17:45
Volume of paid services in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan decreases Business 11 September 17:45
Expert explains how wastewater from Armenia threatens nature, human health in Azerbaijan Society 11 September 17:38
Israel's coronavirus cabinet imposes two-week lockdown Israel 11 September 17:30
Brazil services activity up 2.6% in July, less than expected Other News 11 September 17:27
Nikola mulls legal action against short-seller Hindenburg US 11 September 17:26
Export of non-oil products in Azerbaijan decreased Finance 11 September 17:04
Russian Export-Import Bank, Azerbaijan's SMEs agency agree on joint projects Economy 11 September 16:56
Georgia improves its position in ranking of Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of World Business 11 September 16:55
U.S. consumer prices increase solidly in August US 11 September 16:54
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes varieties Business 11 September 16:46
Committee for Protection of Tourists' Rights established in Azerbaijan Economy 11 September 16:40
Azerbaijani enterprises' eight-month retail trade turnover down Business 11 September 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 171 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 September 16:39
Uzbekneftegaz to prevent gas production decrease at Uzbek gas field Oil&Gas 11 September 16:37
High-speed passenger train in Tashkent to be put back on track Transport 11 September 16:05
Prada says China sales to date well above 2019 levels Europe 11 September 15:57
Cargo traffic in GDP structure of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan marginally down Finance 11 September 15:54
Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Japan, Mexico authorities for $16 billion LVMH deal US 11 September 15:53
Kazakhstan to boost domestic computer equipment production Business 11 September 15:51
Azerbaijan's initiative: Tourism Organization of Turkic-Speaking States to be founded Economy 11 September 15:51
Uzbekistan to implement mandatory certification of imported medical equipment Finance 11 September 15:32
Islamic finance company entering Kazakhstan’s market Finance 11 September 15:27
Kazakhstan eyes joining UPOV organization Business 11 September 15:27
Iran-Eurasia agreement has not affected trade Business 11 September 15:26
Data on cargo shipment through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 11 September 15:26
SOCAR eyes to grow its naphtha, LNG divisions Oil&Gas 11 September 15:09
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's committee talks growing cost of ICT services Finance 11 September 15:09
Trade surplus remains positive in Azerbaijan Business 11 September 15:02
Uzbekistan's Aizovat field to be joined to gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11 September 14:54
Israeli minister says visit by UAE delegates under review as lockdown looms Israel 11 September 14:49
Iran Customs Administration has released most of imported goods Business 11 September 14:42
Azerbaijan discloses amount of tobacco leaves obtained by processing facilities from farmers Business 11 September 14:41
Data on kerosene sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 11 September 14:13
Funds allocated for construction of road in Azerbaijan’s Aghdash district Politics 11 September 14:13
Azerbaijan to host first online forum of entrepreneurs Economy 11 September 14:10
Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" Order to Russian academician Politics 11 September 14:03
All news