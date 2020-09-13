Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 September 2020 09:39 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 31 times, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces were using sniper rifles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Azerbaijan’s Gobustan executive power opens tender to overhaul buildings
Fumigation work ongoing at production, storage facilities in Azerbaijan
Depositors of banks liquidated in Azerbaijan continue to receive compensations
