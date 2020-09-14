Alibayli village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district under fire from Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Armenian armed forces again escalated the situation on the line of contact, Trend reports on Sept.14 referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Alibayli village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district on September 13 evening.

The fire was suppressed by armed response from the Azerbaijani army. The Azerbaijani side suffered no losses.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.