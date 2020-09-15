Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as result of another provocation by Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
Trend:
On September 14 in the evening, the Armenian side once again committed a provocation, in the direction of the Hajalli village of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
As a result of a gross violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian armed forces, officer Renat Aliyev was wounded. The serviceman was immediately provided with medical assistance. His condition is stable.
The Armenian provocation was suppressed with return fire of the units of the Azerbaijan Army.
