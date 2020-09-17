Azerbaijani Karabakh community makes statement on Armenia's recent provocative actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Armenia continues to voice provocative statements against Azerbaijan both on its behalf, and on behalf of the so-called “regime”, created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The "head" of the so-called "regime" said that they had put forward seven "principles" for the settlement of the conflict.

Some time ago, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned also seven groundless and provocative principles.

In response to this, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stressed: “We are putting forward only one condition - Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.”

“As a community, we declare that Armenia will never be able to deceive the world community. The truth is that Armenia occupied 20 percent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, carried out ethnic cleansing, expelled up to 1 million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, and created a criminal regime in our occupied lands to conceal their aggression,” said the community.

“These “principles”, which is originating from impunity and arrogance, are completely unacceptable. The parties to the conflict are Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the interested parties are the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The negotiation format cannot be changed,” the community noted.

“Armenia not only rejects our offer of dialogue with the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh but even denies the mere existence of our community. This is a vivid example of the Azerbaijanophobia policy pursued at the state level in Armenia. The biggest concession of Azerbaijan is participation in peace negotiations for many years. The settlement of the conflict is possible only with the complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and with the return of all internally displaced persons to their homeland,” stressed the community.

“The recent provocative statements and actions of Armenia indicate that the military-political leadership of the country is preparing for another act of aggression against Azerbaijan. However, as in April 2016 and July 2020, the Azerbaijani army will give the enemy a worthy rebuff,” the community emphasized.

“Our native Karabakh will be cleared of the Armenian army and its puppet "regime". The occupation of our historical lands is temporary, and we will certainly return to our lands," the statement added.