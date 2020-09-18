Representatives of Azerbaijani Karabakh community meet with ambassadors of several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan continues to hold meetings with the representatives of diplomatic missions of various countries operating in Azerbaijan, in connection with the situation in the region, aggravated due to Armenia's aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Community.

The meetings have been recently held with Ambassador of Croatia Branko Zebich, Ambassador of the Czech Republic - Milan Ekert, Ambassador of Hungary - Viktor Szederkenyi and Ambassador of Latvia Dainis Garancs.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Community emphasized such issues as the occupation policy of Armenia, illegal activity in the occupied territories, the use of natural resources, the policy of settlement, the use of water resources as a means of environmental terror against the Azerbaijani population living near the contact line.

The Azerbaijani community stressed the importance of putting pressure on Armenia by international organizations for it to put an end to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, and refugees and internally displaced people to return to their native lands.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.