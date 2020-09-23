Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament: Illegal settlement of Syrian, Lebanese refugees in occupied Nagorno Karabakh raises concern
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23
Trend:
The illegal settlement of Syrian and Lebanese refugees in occupied Nagorno Karabakh raises concern, Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.
Gafarova made the statement during her speech at the plenary session of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly on Sept. 23, Trend reports.
Latest
Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament: Illegal settlement of Syrian, Lebanese refugees in occupied Nagorno Karabakh raises concern
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly (PHOTO)