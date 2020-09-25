TRT World aires documentary on devastating effects of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

TRT World has aired another documentary about the devastating effects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict on people's lives, Trend reports.

The film tells about the deprivations and sufferings of Azerbaijani IDPs against the background of the hard life of Gulmammad Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani community in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Assistant Professor of Physics at ADA University.

It should be noted that Gulmammad Mammadov was an IDP from Lachin region, which was occupied by Armenia. Gulmammad Mammadov entered the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University, continued his education in Italy, and then at the prestigious Syracuse University in the United States, where he rose to the degree of Doctor of Sciences, Professor.

In the documentary "The Mountain's Son", intended for an English-speaking audience, Gulmammad Mammadov explains that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has led to serious consequences and left sad traces in people's lives.

The film was shot in Azerbaijan's Baku city, as well as in Agjabadi and Dashkesan districts, where IDPs live.