Defense ministry: Azerbaijan denies Armenia’s information about shooting down of 3 tanks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
The information spread by Armenia about allegedly shooting down of 3 tanks, 2 helicopters and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Azerbaijani Army is false and is disinformation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.
”We pointed out that our units have complete advantage over the Armenian armed forces in the front,” the message said.
