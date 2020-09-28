Russian analyst: Rocket-artillery strike on civilian population of Azerbaijan logically reflects essence of fascist regime in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The rocket-artillery strike of the Armenian army on the civilian population of Azerbaijan at dawn on September 27, willingly or unwittingly, has reminded of almost the same day on June 22, 1941, when the troops of Nazi Germany, similarly treacherously, without a declaration of war and on a day off, attacked the Soviet Union, Russian historian, and political expert Oleg Kuznetsov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

"However, nothing else can be expected from the adherents of the ideological Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh. As history shows, Nazism and fascism, irrespective of their formation and development, always and everywhere follow the path of hatred, aggression, and war,” Kuznetsov stressed.

“All that happened at dawn on September 27, 2020, sooner or later had to happen, because this is a natural expression of the essence of the openly fascist regime, which was developed over the years and exists in modern Armenia,” the expert said.

“Azerbaijan is forced to wage a war on its territory and for its territorial integrity. Its war is just and right, and I hope that it will enter the modern history of this country under the name of ‘Liberational’ or even ‘Patriotic’ and will become victorious, like all such wars in world history. I wish victory to the Azerbaijani army and courage to the Azerbaijani people," he added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.