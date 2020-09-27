German Federal Foreign Office appeals to end hostilities within Nagorno Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The reports on the massive clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan along the entire front line of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are concerning, German Federal Foreign Office said in a statement, Trend reports with reference to the statement.

"There are reports of civilian casualties on both sides. We call on both parties to the conflict to immediately stop all hostilities and, in particular, the shelling of villages and towns. The conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region can only be resolved through negotiation. The OSCE Minsk Group with its three Co-Chairs is ready for this. Armenia and Azerbaijan must immediately end the violent acts and embark on substantial negotiations," the statement said.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.