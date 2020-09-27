UN High Commissioner for Refugees: Crucial that Armenia and Azerbaijan heed calls for de-escalation, calm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Crucial that Armenia and Azerbaijan heed the calls for de-escalation and calm, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

"Fresh fighting is impacting civilians again, 28 years after the first conflict, making solutions very difficult including for those still displaced," Grandi wrote.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.