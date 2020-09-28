Russian Foreign Ministry calls for utmost restraint over situation in Nagorno Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

Trend:

Moscow calls on all external and internal players to show utmost restraint on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko told journalists on Sept.28, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We call on all external and internal players to show utmost restraint, including in terms of rhetoric. Now it’s important to be as careful as possible in order to immediately achieve a ceasefire and return the parties to the negotiation process," Rudenko said.

"Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, has been actively participating in this process since 1991. We intend to continue contacts with all partners," he added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.